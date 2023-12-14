|
14.12.2023 16:48:07
Equinor To Buy Shell's Interest In Linnorm Discovery
(RTTNews) - Equinor (EQNR) has reached a deal to increase its stake in and operatorship of the Linnorm discovery in the Norwegian Sea.
Equinor will acquire a 30% interest in the PL 255 covering the Linnorm discovery, conditional upon taking over the operatorship from A/S Norske Shell. The deal is expected to close during the first quarter of 2024.
"Through this acquisition Equinor will deepen our position in the Halten area, in line with our strategy to optimize our portfolio on the NCS. We know this area well, where we already have producing hubs and still see attractive opportunities," says Kjetil Hove, executive vice president for Exploration and production Norway in Equinor.
The Linnorm discovery in the Norwegian Sea was proven in 2005 and is the largest undeveloped gas discovery on the NCS. Linnorm is estimated to contain around 25-30 billion cubic meters (bcm)of recoverable gas resources.
The deal is conditional on the approval of the Norwegian authorities.
The partners in PL 255 are: A/S Norske Shell 30% (operator until the transaction is completed), Petoro 30%, Equinor Energy 20 %, TotalEnergies EP Norge AS 20%.
