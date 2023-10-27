|
27.10.2023 07:08:24
Equinor To Commence Fourth Tranche Of 2023 Share Buy-back Program Of Up To $1.67 Bln
(RTTNews) - Equinor ASA (EQNR), a Norwegian petroleum refining firm, Friday said it will commence the fourth and final tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2023 of up to $1.67 billion on October 30.
In the fourth tranche, shares for up to $550 million will be purchased in the market, implying a total fourth tranche of up to $1.67 billion, including shares to be redeemed from the Norwegian State.
The fourth tranche will end no later than January 29, 2024.
With the share buy-back programme, the company intends to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the programme will hence be cancelled.
As per a deal with the Norwegian State, a proportionate number of the Norwegian State's shares shall be redeemed and cancelled at the annual general meeting in 2024, ensuring that the State's ownership interest in Equinor remains unchanged at 67%.
Equinor said the final tranche will complete its announced share buy-back programme of $6 billion for 2023.
The company further announced an ordinary cash dividend of $0.30 for third quarter 2023, and and extraordinary cash dividend of $0.60. Record date is February 15, and payment date is February 27, 2024.
