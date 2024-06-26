Equitable Congratulates 2024 Equitable Excellence Scholarship® Recipients

Equitable, a leading financial services organization and principal franchise of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH), today announced the recipients of its 2024 Equitable Excellence Scholarship®. The annual scholarship program recognizes under-resourced graduating high school seniors who are high-achieving and would benefit from pursuing a college degree. The Equitable Excellence Scholarship® is the flagship program of Equitable Foundation, the company’s charitable-giving arm.

The holistic scholarship program is designed to support students throughout their academic journeys, from getting them through college to helping them take the first steps toward a successful career. In addition to financial assistance, recipients have access to year-round workshops that cover topics including budgeting, mental health, personal branding, college essay and resume writing, and career readiness issues such as office etiquette. Since the program’s inception, Equitable has awarded $30 million in scholarships to more than 7,300 students.

"Access to higher education can help break the cycle of intergenerational poverty in underserved communities,” said Nick Lane, President of Equitable. "We congratulate our 2024 Equitable Excellence Scholarship recipients and look forward to supporting them along their academic journey as they work hard, dream big and prepare for success after graduation.”

Half of the scholarship recipients will receive $5,000 renewable scholarships to support them through all four years of their undergraduate study. The other half will receive one-time $2,500 scholarships to help cover the immediate costs associated with higher education, such as tuition, books or fees.

Each year, the scholarship program aspires to reach students in need. Sixty-three percent of the 2024 recipients are first-generation college students, which represents a 7.5% increase from the prior year, and all scholarship recipients demonstrate a financial need.

"We believe that uplifting students and helping them achieve economic and social mobility must go well beyond financial support,” said Jarian Kerekes, Head of Social Impact and Community Engagement at Equitable. "Our goal is to empower students and their families to overcome barriers that have prevented them from pursuing a higher education. Our community partners are a critical part of our approach. These local organizations have established and trusted relationships with the communities we aspire to reach and support.”

Beyond funding for college, Equitable continues to provide ancillary support to help more students access a post-secondary education, such as:

College tours at 25 different schools, including historically Black colleges and universities and predominantly Black institutions, public universities, private and liberal arts schools, and community colleges.

College-prep workshops that focus on personal online branding and emotional wellness. The workshops also emphasize essay writing, which is an increasingly important vehicle for students to share their stories with prospective colleges and universities.

Workshops that help students complete the new Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form. With changes and challenges to the BETTER FAFSA process, Equitable and its community partners offer workshops, one-on-one assistance and guidance for students and families to complete this important form. Students need to complete a FAFSA form in order to apply for federal student aid, such as grants, work-study funds and loans.

To view the 2024 recipients, please visit https://equitable.com/foundation. To learn more about the scholarship program, watch this video.

About Equitable

Equitable, a principal franchise of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH), has been one of America's leading financial services providers since 1859. With the mission to help clients secure their financial well-being, Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses.

