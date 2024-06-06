Equitable Enhances Corporate Endowment Solutions Platform

Equitable, a leading financial services organization and principal franchise of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH), today announced that financial professionals will now be able to service their clients’ VUL Optimizer® variable universal life insurance policies through the company’s Corporate Endowment Solutions (CES) platform.

CES provides financial professionals with a full-service platform for their clients’ policies, ranging from front-end sales and advanced illustration support through ongoing modeling and asset and liability reporting. This helps financial professionals more efficiently service and help their clients track the progress of their individual or corporate-owned life insurance policies as part of their broader financial plans. The CES platform is also available to clients, enabling them to easily access illustrations and better understand their policies.

"As we continue to navigate market volatility and inflationary pressures, it is more important than ever that financial professionals have the tools and information to help clients optimize their policies and provide them with real-time guidance and service as they progress towards their financial goals. This includes helping their clients accumulate assets, create tax-advantaged income and leave a legacy for their loved ones,” said Hector Martinez, Head of Life Insurance at Equitable.

VUL Optimizer® is a flexible premium variable universal life insurance product designed to maximize policyholders’ future income. VUL Optimizer® includes access to more than 80 investment options to help investors protect their family and build assets to supplement retirement income. With the addition of VUL Optimizer® to CES and its administration platform, financial professionals will have access to the benefits of contract administration support through the life of the policy. The CES solution is available for VUL Optimizer® policies of $20,000 in premiums or more.

Support for financial professionals through CES includes:

Access to daily values to see fund transfers and rebalance invested assets;

the ability to prepare annual reviews and provide rebalancing recommendations;

access to historical transaction files for premiums, investment elections and investment changes since the start of the policy;

access to independent quarterly fund analysis and generation of strategic asset allocation models;

and notifications of changes to the policy.

"Our mission at CES is to help financial professionals design holistic plans so they can better serve their small business clients. Today’s announcement underscores our commitment to continue to enhance our platform with the tools small business owners need to not only support their own goals but also retain key employees,” said Randy O’Brien, Head of Corporate Endowment Solutions at Equitable.

Equitable acquired CES in 2020. Since that time, use of CES’s platforms to offer and service corporate-owned and individual life insurance policies has steadily grown. CES is a leader in the design, implementation and administration of corporate life insurance. For corporate-owned and qualified VUL Optimizer® products, CES provides asset allocation and retirement income updates and recommendations to help financial professionals and their small business owner and executive clients accumulate assets and actively manage their retirement portfolios.

About Equitable

Equitable, a principal franchise of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH), has been one of America’s leading financial services providers since 1859. With the mission to help clients secure their financial well-being, Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. Equitable has more than 8,000 employees and Equitable Advisors financial professionals and serves 3 million clients across the country. Please visit equitable.com for more information. Reference to the 1859 founding applies specifically and exclusively to Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company.

The VUL Optimizer® variable universal life insurance policy and the Market Stabilizer Option® II are offered by prospectus, each containing more complete information about the life insurance policy and the Market Stabilizer Option® II, respectively, including investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, limitations, and restrictions. For prospectuses containing this and other important information, please contact your financial professional or visit www.equitable.com. Please read the prospectuses and consider their information carefully before purchasing a policy.

A variable universal life insurance policy is a contractual agreement in which premiums are paid to an insurance company. In return, the insurance company will provide a benefit to a named beneficiary upon proof of the insured’s death and may also provide a cash surrender value during the insured’s life. Amounts in the policy’s account value can be invested in a variety of variable investment options and a Guaranteed Interest Account as well as the Market Stabilizer Option® II. Amounts in a variable investment option and the Market Stabilizer Option® II are subject to fluctuation in value and market risk, including loss of principal. Life insurance policies have exclusions, limitations, and terms for keeping them in force. Contact a financial professional for costs and more complete details. All guarantees are based solely on the claims-paying ability of the issuing companies, Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company (Equitable Financial) (NY, NY) and Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company of America (Equitable America), an AZ stock company with any an administrative office located in Charlotte, NC.

Corporate and Endowment Solutions (CES) is a division of Equitable, which is the brand name of the retirement and protection subsidiaries of Equitable Holdings, Inc., including Equitable Financial, Equitable America, and Equitable Distributors, LLC. Equitable Advisors is the brand name of Equitable Advisors, LLC (member FINRA, SIPC) (Equitable Financial Advisors in MI and TN). Co-distributors: Equitable Distributors, LLC (NY, NY) and Equitable Network, LLC (Equitable Network Insurance Agency of California, LLC; Equitable Network Insurance Agency of Utah, LLC; Equitable Network of Puerto Rico, Inc.). GE-666287.1 (05/24) (exp. 05/26)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240606947651/en/