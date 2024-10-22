Equitable Excellence Scholarship® Application Opens

Equitable, a leading financial services organization and principal franchise of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH), today announced the call for applications for its 2025 Equitable Excellence Scholarship®. The long-running annual scholarship program is open to high school seniors across the country, underscoring the company’s belief in the societal benefits of creating pathways to higher education.

Scholarships are granted based on financial need, academic performance and submission of a brief essay. Applications for the 2025 program are being accepted online through December 18, 2024.

To support students in their academic pursuits, Equitable will award 100 students a $5,000 scholarship per academic year for four years, for a total of $20,000 per recipient. In addition to financial support, the Equitable Excellence Scholarship® program provides ongoing support to help students get to and through college, including mental wellness skills, resume building, personal branding, career exploration workshops, peer networking opportunities and mentorship programs.

"We believe that education is the key to unlocking potential and transforming lives. Our scholarship program goes beyond financial support, providing comprehensive resources to help students navigate the challenges of higher education, while also empowering educators who play a crucial role in shaping young minds,” said Nick Lane, President of Equitable. "By investing in education and career advancement, we're not just supporting individual students and teachers—we're fostering social mobility and building stronger, more vibrant communities for generations to come."

For the third year in a row, Equitable is collaborating with Common App®, a non-profit membership organization focused on pursing access, equity and integrity in the college admissions process. Each year, more than one million students, a third of whom are first-generation, apply to college, research financial aid and scholarships and connect to college counseling resources through Common App. During last year’s scholarship cycle, 100% of Equitable Excellence Scholarships® went to students with financial need, with 63% of scholarships going to first-generation college students.

"We aspire to help students get not just to college, but all the way through college. Our goal is to deeply understand the challenges that students face and provide them with programs that focus on the life skills that they need to be successful,” said Jarian Kerekes, Head of Social Impact and Community Engagement at Equitable. "We are proud of these students, who achieved a 98% matriculation rate over the last two years, further validating that our program can make a difference.”

Equitable Excellence® is the flagship program of Equitable Foundation, the company’s charitable-giving arm. The scholarship program is supported through strategic partnerships between Equitable Foundation and Scholarship America, Common App and the National College Attainment Network to assist students who apply for the scholarship and are seeking resources to support the college application process.

To learn more about Equitable’s social impact work, please read Equitable’s 2023 ESG report.

