Eros Media World Plc Announces Settlement of Securities Class Action Suit

Eros Media World PLC ("Eros Media”, "Eros” or the "Company”), a global Indian media and entertainment company, announces the settlement of a putative securities class action pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey captioned In re Eros International Plc Securities Litigation, No. 19-cv-14125 (the "Action”).

A stipulation and settlement agreement (the "Stipulation”), which was filed with the court on April 5, 2023, provides for the complete dismissal with prejudice of all claims asserted against the Company and individual defendants in the Action. The Stipulation remains subject to court approval and other conditions.

About Eros Media World Plc

