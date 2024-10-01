|
01.10.2024 14:17:20
Eros Resources, MAS Gold, Rockridge Resources To Combine - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Eros Resources, MAS Gold and Rockridge Resources have entered into a business combination agreement to combine the companies in a three-way merger. Eros will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of both Rockridge and MAS Gold that it does not already own by way of two plans of arrangement.
Shareholders of Rockridge will receive 0.375 common shares of Eros for each Rockridge common share held and shareholders of MAS Gold will receive 0.25 Eros Shares for each MAS Gold common share held. Upon closing, existing Eros shareholders will own approximately 42.37% of the combined company, existing MAS Gold shareholders will own approximately 37.33% of the combined company, and existing Rockridge shareholders will own approximately 20.30%.
