ESI Group and FAW-Volkswagen TE Forge Strategic Partnership to Advance Automotive Intelligent Simulation Technology

ESI Group (Paris:ESI) and FAW-Volkswagen (FAW-VW) TE have commemorated their strategic partnership with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at advancing intelligent simulation technology within the automotive industry. The ceremony, held at the FAW-VW R&D center in Changchun, Jilin Province, PRC, was officiated by Deng Guohui, Technical Development Director at FAW-VW, and Francis Griffiths, Executive Vice-President and Chief Revenue Officer at ESI Group.

The collaboration between ESI Group and FAW-VW TE aims to address the challenges posed by China's automotive safety regulations and drive industry innovation. Through this partnership, the two entities will aim to drive innovation and efficiency in intelligent simulation, and work towards establishing a localized automotive industry material database, thereby enhancing cooperation in advancing intelligent simulation technology across the industry. This collaborative effort is geared toward paving the way for a cleaner, safer, and more productive future.

Under the MoU, a material testing and intelligent simulation joint laboratory has been established, marking a significant step forward in intelligent simulation, innovation, and research within the automotive sector.

"With over 40 years of collaboration, ESI Group and VW Group have built strong ties, including a fruitful partnership with FAW-VW since 2007. This marks a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing virtual simulation technology in the automotive sector. Together with FAW-Volkswagen, we aim to drive innovation and efficiency in intelligent simulation, materials research and development,” declared Francis Griffiths, Executive Vice-President, Chief Revenue Officer at ESI Group.

"Today's milestone event celebrates not only two decades of fruitful collaboration but also embarks on a new era of innovation in automotive virtual simulation with ESI. This partnership signifies more than a formal agreement; it is a testament to our shared vision and commitment, aiming to pioneer intelligent simulation and materials research, setting new industry standards, and driving automotive safety and efficiency forward." declared Deng Guohui, Technical Development Director at FAW-VW.

During the ceremony, FAW-VW TE and ESI Group exchanged awards to honor their collaborative achievements in innovation. FAW-VW TE awarded ESI Group the prestigious "CAE Trusted Advisor" award, recognizing ESI's outstanding support in advancing virtual simulation technology in the automotive industry.

ESI Group reciprocated by presenting multiple global awards to FAW-VW's Technology Development team, including "Best Cooperation Partner" represented by Deng Guohui, Technical Development Director at FAW-VW and "Best Simulation Method Development Team" represented by Fu Xiaolong. Li Dapeng was also honored with the "'Virtual Performance Expert" award for their exceptional contributions. These accolades underscore the mutual respect, shared goals, and commitment of both companies to advancing automotive safety and efficiency through successful collaboration.

About ESI Group

ESI Group, a part of Keysight Technologies, provides reliable and customized solutions anchored on predictive physics modeling and virtual prototyping expertise. Acting principally in automotive, land transportation, aerospace and defense, and heavy industry, ESI software enables engineers to simulate mechanical designs, smart manufacturing processes, and human-centric workflows to make better decisions earlier in the product lifecycle. Keysight is an S&P 500 company delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. For further information, go to: www.esi-group.com

About FAW-Volkswagen

Established on February 6, 1991, FAW-Volkswagen Automotive Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as FAW-Volkswagen) is a large-sized passenger auto manufacturer jointly managed by First Automotive Group Corporation, Volkswagen AG, Audi AG and Volkswagen (China) Investment Co., Ltd. It is the domestic first modern passenger auto manufacturer constructed according to the economic scale.

Through the development of around 30 years, FAW-Volkswagen has had the capacity layout in Changchun in the Northeast, Chengdu in the Southwest, Foshan in South China, Qingdao in East China and Tianjin in North China. It boasts eight professional manufacturing factories, namely No. 1 Car Factory, No. 2 Car Factory, No. 3 Car Factory, No. 4 Car Factory, No. 5 Car Factory, No. 6 Car Factory, Business Division of Power Assembly, and Punching Center.

Add: No. 5 Anqing Road, Auto Industry Development District, Changchun Jilin Province, PRC

