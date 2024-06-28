Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
28.06.2024 14:26:48

ESOP Block listing Interim Review

Britvic plc (BVIC )
ESOP Block listing Interim Review

28-Jun-2024 / 13:26 GMT/BST

BLOCKLISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

 

 

To:

The Financial Conduct Authority

 

Date:

28 June 2024

 

 

 

1.

Name of applicant:

LEI:

Britvic plc

635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

  

2.

Name of Scheme:

Executive Share Option Plan

  

3.

Period of Return:

From:  29 June 2023

To:      28 December 2023

  

4.

Balance under Scheme from Previous Return:

   2,738,069

5.

Amount by which the block scheme has been increased (if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return):

0            

6.

Number of securities issued/allotted at end of period:

0

7.

Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

2,738,069

8.

Number and Class of Securities originally listed and the date of admission:

 

5,000,000

Ordinary shares of 20p each

15 December 2008

9.

Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period:

249,478,964          

Name of Contact / Signed by:

Mollie Stoker, Company Secretary   

For and on behalf of Britvic plc

Address of Contact:

Breakspear Park, Breakspear Way, Hemel Hempstead, Herts, HP2 4TZ

Telephone Number:

+44 (0)1442 284 400
           

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54
Category Code: BLR
TIDM: BVIC
LEI Code: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 331028
EQS News ID: 1935923

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1935923&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Britvic Plcmehr Nachrichten