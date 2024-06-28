|
28.06.2024 14:26:48
ESOP Block listing Interim Review
|
Britvic plc (BVIC )
BLOCKLISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B0N8QD54
|Category Code:
|BLR
|TIDM:
|BVIC
|LEI Code:
|635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|331028
|EQS News ID:
|1935923
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Britvic Plcmehr Nachrichten
|
28.06.24
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Britvic plc (EQS Group)
|
28.06.24
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Britvic plc (EQS Group)
|
28.06.24
|ESOP Block listing Interim Review (EQS Group)
|
28.06.24
|ESOP Block listing Interim Review (EQS Group)
|
27.06.24
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Britvic plc (EQS Group)
|
26.06.24
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Britvic plc (EQS Group)
|
25.06.24
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Britvic plc (EQS Group)
|
25.06.24
|Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)