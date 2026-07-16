Essity AB Registered b Aktie

Essity AB Registered b für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DS20 / ISIN: SE0009922164

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16.07.2026 07:47:45

Essity Earnings Fall In Q2

(RTTNews) - Essity AB (ESSITY-B.ST, ESSITY-A.ST), a hygiene and health company, on Thursday reported lower net income in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the prior year, despite higher sales, driven by increased volumes and an improved product mix.

For the second quarter, profit decreased to SEK 2.69 billion from SEK 3.05 billion in the previous year.

Earnings per share were SEK 3.94 versus SEK 4.39 last year.

EBITA slid to SEK 4.11 billion from SEK 4.63 billion in the same period a year ago.

Operating profit declined to SEK 3.85 billion from SEK 4.39 billion in the prior year.

Net sales increased to SEK 35.06 billion from SEK 34.19 billion in the previous year.

On Wednesday, Essity AB closed trading 0.11% higher at SEK 278.90 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

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