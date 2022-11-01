Establishment Labs Announces Participation in Two Upcoming Investment Conferences

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a global medical technology company dedicated to improving women’s health and wellness, principally in breast aesthetics and reconstruction, today announced its participation in two upcoming investment conferences.

Juan José Chacón-Quirós, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, and Raj Denhoy, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 2022 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference which is being held November 15-17, 2022. Mr. Chacón-Quirós and Mr. Denhoy are scheduled to speak in person to conference attendees on Tuesday, November 15 at 5:00 PM GMT.

Mr. Denhoy will also participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference, being held on November 15-17, 2022. Mr. Denhoy is scheduled to speak in person to conference attendees on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 11:00 AM CT.

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available to all interested parties on the Establishment Labs investor relations website at https://investors.establishmentlabs.com/. Archived versions of the webcasts will be available on the same website following the completion of the events.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a global medical technology company dedicated to improving women’s health and wellness. The company’s initial focus is breast health, principally breast aesthetics and reconstruction. Establishment Labs offers a portfolio of advanced silicone gel-filled breast implants, branded as Motiva Implants® that include a number of innovative and patented features designed to deliver improved aesthetic and clinical outcomes. Since commercial launch in 2010, more than 2.0 million Motiva Implants® have been delivered to plastic surgeons in over 80 countries. The company also offers or has under development a number of related products and technologies, including the Motiva Flora® tissue expander and Mia®, the company’s minimally invasive breast enhancement procedure. In 2018, Establishment Labs received an investigational device exemption (IDE) from the FDA for the Motiva Implant® and began a clinical trial to support regulatory approval in the United States. Motiva Implants® are manufactured at the company’s two facilities in Costa Rica, which are compliant with all applicable regulatory standards under ISO13485:2016 and FDA 21 CFR 820 under the MDSAP program. Please visit our website for additional information at www.establishmentlabs.com.

