Establishment Labs Jumps In Pre-market On FDA Approval Of Its Motiva Breast Implants

(RTTNews) - Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) were surging more than 21 percent in pre-market on Friday to $50.22, after its Motiva breast implants got approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Motiva implants including Motiva SmoothSilk Ergonomix and Motiva SmoothSilk Round breast are designed to enhance biocompatibility and promote low inflammation, the company said in a statement.

Establishment Labs stock had closed at $41.19, up 3.25 percent on Thursday. It has traded in the range of $16.96 - $60.12 in the last 1 year.