Ethical banking in the UK: how to put your everyday account to good use

With spotlight on investments behind banks, we ask whether three top providers still offer a good dealProtests outside Barclays branches and the recent arguments over Baillie Gifford's sponsorship of book festivals have put the spotlight on the investments behind big banking institutions. For most people, choosing an ethical home for their current account will be the easiest way to ensure their money is being used in an environmentally friendly or socially responsible way.The consumer group Which? names three "eco providers" for current accounts: the Co-operative Bank, Nationwide building society and Triodos Bank. These three also do well on the green money website MotherTree, which has ranked major UK banks on how much £10,000 in a current account contributes in carbon emissions. At the bottom of its table – so therefore the winner – is Triodos, followed by the Co-op Bank and then Nationwide.