Eton Pharma Announces FDA Acceptance Of NDA For ET-400; Stock Up In After-hours

(RTTNews) - Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc's (ETON) New Drug Application or NDA for ET-400, a proprietary patented formulation of hydrocortisone oral solution, has been accepted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and has been assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of February 28, 2025, the company said in a statement.

Once approved, the company believes ET-400 will allow it to capture a greater percentage of the oral hydrocortisone market and, together with ALKINDI SPRINKLE, achieve combined peak sales of more than $50 million annually. The company looks forward to working with the FDA and preparing for a potential launch in early 2025.

ET-400 is a proprietary room temperature stable formulation of oral hydrocortisone solution. The company has been issued a patent related to the product by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that expires in 2043 and has additional patent applications currently under review.

The Company currently has five commercial rare disease products: ALKINDI SPRINKLE, PKU GOLIKE, Carglumic Acid, Betaine Anhydrous, and Nitisinone. The company has three additional product candidates in late-stage development: ET-400, ET-600, and ZENEO hydrocortisone autoinjector.

ETON closed Monday's regular trading at $3.34 down $0.07 or 2.05%. But in the after-hours trading the stock gained $0.33 or 9.88%.

