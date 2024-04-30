|
30.04.2024 14:51:06
Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces NDA Submission For ET-400
(RTTNews) - Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) announced the submission of a New Drug Application to the FDA for approval of ET-400, Eton's proprietary patented formulation of hydrocortisone oral solution. The company expects the application to be assigned a 10-month FDA review, allowing for potential approval and launch in the first quarter of 2025.
"We are confident that ET-400, once approved, and Alkindi Sprinkle can achieve potential combined peak sales of more than $50 million annually," said Sean Brynjelsen, CEO of Eton Pharmaceuticals.
Eton has been issued a patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on ET-400, which expires in 2043.
