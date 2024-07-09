EU Firms Seek Google Providers to Bring Order to Data Chaos

Amid widespread interest in GenAI, many European enterprises still face significant challenges to bring order and structure to their internal data and lay a solid foundation for their AI and ML models, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem report for Europe says providers in the Google ecosystem are helping European enterprises rise above the GenAI hype by offering structured, methodical approaches to identifying successful business use cases. Long popular as an environment for data and ML workloads, Google Cloud offers a wide array of tools and solutions, some of which have been updated with GenAI capabilities via access to Google’s Gemini large language models and a variety of third party and open models, the ISG report says.

"Providers are aiding many European enterprises in the move from traditional data warehouse approaches to more modern, AI-driven data meshes,” said Dr. Matthias Paletta, ISG partner, Technology Modernization for EMEA. "Meshes use ML technologies to search and assemble data from different business domains across the enterprise.”

For European enterprises, well-managed data is more than just a business advantage; it is a regulatory requirement. Under the EU’s GDPR, enterprises operating in Europe – and the service providers supporting them – must pay close attention to the intersection of IT infrastructure and data within geographic borders, the ISG report says. As a result, data sovereignty is becoming an increasingly important aspect of the infrastructure and managed services leading Google ecosystem providers in Europe offer, the report says.

According to the report, providers are seeking to address data sovereignty concerns in a variety of ways, ranging from regional selection and management at a basic level to private cloud solutions and specific sovereign cloud offerings on Google Cloud, the latter with additional auditing, access management and threat detection systems.

"European enterprises seek cloud solutions that strike a balance between control and innovation,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Managed service providers in Europe bring significant expertise in data sovereignty and regulatory compliance rules.”

The report also examines how concerns around optimizing cost and maximizing cloud ROI are intensifying demand for managed FinOps.

For more insights into the challenges facing European enterprises in the Google Cloud Ecosystem, including modernizing data and maintaining data sovereignty, and ISG’s advice for addressing them, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem report for Europe evaluates the capabilities of 43 providers across five quadrants: Implementation and Integration Services, Data Analytics and Machine Learning, Managed Services, SAP Workloads and Workspace Services.

The report names Accenture, HCLTech, TCS and Wipro as Leaders in all five quadrants, while Eviden (Atos) is named as a Leader in three quadrants. Cognizant, GFT and T-Systems are named as Leaders in two quadrants each, while Ancoris, Infosys and Quantiphi are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Cognizant, Fractal Analytics, PCG and SFEIR are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, Genpact is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2024 among Google Cloud Ecosystem partners. Genpact earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence™ program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

Customized versions of the report are available from Ancoris and GFT.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem report for Europe is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

