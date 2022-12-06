euNetworks Board Agrees to the Appointment of Paula Cogan as Chief Executive Officer as Brady Rafuse Will Become Chairman of euNetworks’ Board of Directors

euNetworks Group Limited ("euNetworks”), a Western European bandwidth infrastructure company, today announced that its Board of Directors has agreed to the appointment of Paula Cogan as its Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 January 2023. Paula currently holds the position of President, euNetworks. Paula will succeed CEO Brady Rafuse, who will become Chairman of euNetworks’ Board of Directors, with the existing Chairman Neil Hobbs remaining on the Board of Directors as a Non Executive Director.

Paula is currently President, euNetworks, with responsibility for all operating aspects of the business. She joined euNetworks in November 2021, building on her 30 years of working in the telecoms industry. She has held various senior leadership positions in companies such as British Telecom, Verizon and Colt. Prior to joining euNetworks Paula was most recently Executive Vice President – Sales, Marketing and Customer Relationship Management at Colt, responsible for the commercial strategy of the business. Throughout her career Paula has been known for driving transformation in both teams and organisations, leading global sales, marketing, engineering and commercial teams as well as building successful channel strategies. With a strong track record in people management and mentoring, she is committed to promoting and driving inclusion and diversity within the telecoms Industry.

"I am excited to lead this exceptional and high-performing team of people through the next chapter of euNetworks’ growth,” said Paula Cogan. "euNetworks continues to distinguish itself in the digital infrastructure ecosystem, delivering critical internet infrastructure to customers. It’s an asset rich business, focused on developing and deepening its fibre networks, innovating and investing in new technologies to deliver highly scalable, owned and operated fibre-based and sustainable infrastructure in Europe. The vision that Brady and the team have followed and delivered creates an exciting opportunity for us all as we continue to drive the business forward. I want to thank Brady for that and also for his continued support as Chairman as we move forward in 2023.”

Brady joined euNetworks in March 2009. He has led euNetworks through its delisting on the Singapore Stock Exchange, privatisation with Columbia Capital, and sale to Stonepeak, with increased investment from IMCO. The business has become a critical bandwidth infrastructure company supporting Europe’s future bandwidth needs and a portfolio of customers who are the fastest growing consumers of bandwidth under his leadership. Brady has guided the company to become the leading data centre to data centre connectivity provider in Europe, with a unique set of connectivity options in both its metro and long haul network, including the development of Super Highways and new subsea cables. This has enabled the company to deliver exceptional growth and success, underpinned by a team with collective company values and a focus on the belief that bandwidth changes everything.

"I’m immensely proud of the team and it has been a privilege working with them as well as our investors, customers, partners and with the communities that we operate in across Europe,” said Brady Rafuse. "Paula is an exceptional leader. Her achievements in her career have been underpinned by her ability to foster strong relationships with customers and partners whilst remaining focused on leading organisations and people. Paula joined the euNetworks team a year ago and since then we have been working closely to ensure a smooth transition as we move forward with our plans and continue to grow the business. With Paula’s focus over the last year on all operating aspects of the business and her customer-centric approach, she has already made a great contribution to our performance in 2022 and I am excited for the company’s future with Paula as CEO. Thank you to Neil for his support, contribution and guidance since joining the euNetworks Board of Directors in January 2014. His extensive and global board and management experience has been hugely valuable to us all during his time as Chairman on our Board.”

"We know Paula is a fantastic leader and, like Brady, has a clear vision to guide euNetworks as we progress with growth plans for the business,” said Cyrus Gentry, Managing Director and Head of Communications, Europe at Stonepeak. "euNetworks is the fastest growing fibre business in Europe. It has a highly differentiated network platform that underpins the digital infrastructure ecosystem and there remains no shortage of compelling capital opportunities in Europe for euNetworks to further build on the unique position it has in the region. We extend our thanks to Brady for everything he has delivered as CEO, and we look forward to the value he will continue to deliver as Chairman.”

About euNetworks

euNetworks is a critical bandwidth infrastructure company, owning and operating 17 fibre based metropolitan networks connected with a high capacity intercity backbone covering 53 cities in 17 countries across Europe. The company leads the market in data centre connectivity, directly connecting over 490 today. euNetworks is also a leading cloud connectivity provider and offers a targeted portfolio of metropolitan and long haul services including Dark Fibre, Wavelengths, and Ethernet. Wholesale, finance, content, media, mobile, data centre and enterprise customers benefit from euNetworks’ unique inventory of fibre and duct based assets that are tailored to fulfil their high bandwidth needs. For further information visit eunetworks.com.

About Stonepeak

Stonepeak is a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximately $51.7 billion of assets under management. Through its investment in defensive, hard-asset businesses globally, Stonepeak aims to create value for its investors and portfolio companies, and to have a positive impact on the communities in which it operates. Stonepeak sponsors investment vehicles focused on private equity and credit. The firm provides capital, operational support, and committed partnership to sustainably grow investments in its target sectors, which include communications, energy transition, transport and logistics, and social infrastructure. Stonepeak is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Hong Kong, Houston, London and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.stonepeak.com.

