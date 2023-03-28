euNetworks Forms Exclusive Partnership on CrossChannel Fibre System to Deliver Ultra-Low Latency Services Between London and Madrid

euNetworks Group Limited ("euNetworks”), a Western European bandwidth infrastructure company, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive partnership agreement with Crosslake Fibre UK Limited ("Crosslake”), an international network provider and developer of unique subsea and terrestrial fibre networks. This partnership relates to Crosslake’s new CrossChannel Fibre system and gives euNetworks exclusivity to deliver ultra-low latency services between the United Kingdom and Madrid on this system to the financial services community. euNetworks has also agreed to a strategic relationship, enabling the sale of dark fibre services by euNetworks using the system.

Paula Cogan, CEO of euNetworks (Photo: Business Wire)

CrossChannel Fibre is a 550km cable system with end-to-end fibre running between Slough, United Kingdom and Paris, France and is the first subsea cable to be built across the English Channel to France in over 20 years. This high fibre count, non-repeatered system contains 96 fibre pairs, each enabling over 20 terabits per second of capacity throughput. It is the lowest latency fibre network between London and Paris. The route is designed with optimal spacing and attenuation/ loss between amplifier sites, requiring just four sites, compared to typically between seven and nine on other routes. This reduced number of ILA’s, combined with free air passive cooling at each ILA site enables a much lower power consumption per bit and it delivers an optimised low-carbon footprint network infrastructure.

euNetworks focuses on delivering high bandwidth data centre-to-data centre connectivity between and within European cities, owning, operating and building duct and fibre-based critical Internet infrastructure. The company has provided market-leading fibre-based optical ultra-low latency services to the high-frequency trading community for several years through its dedicated network platform, euTrade. This new London to Paris system offers customers ultra-low latency to Madrid and additional options and onward connectivity to the rest of Europe.

"We’re delighted to be working with Crosslake and being able to exclusively offer our euTrade ultra-low latency solution on CrossChannel Fibre to the financial sector,” said Paula Cogan, Chief Executive Officer of euNetworks. "CrossChannel is a new system serving an important connectivity route between the UK and the continent.”

"CrossChannel Fibre is the latest next-generation system to support the ever-growing connectivity needs between London and Paris,” said Mike Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer of Crosslake. "The cables on current routes have limited amounts of available capacity and are aging after over two decades of operation. Our system delivers a new unique route, approaching Paris from the North West, and is therefore diverse from existing systems. That’s an important differentiator to the segments CrossChannel serves – wholesale carriers, data centre operators, content, cloud and network service providers, hyperscalers, government agencies, media and entertainment, and financial services. euNetworks is highly focused on delivering high bandwidth services to these segments. Their strong position and service performance in the demanding ultra-low latency market sets them apart, and we’re excited to be working with them.”

"euNetworks builds and invests in long haul fibre networks to connect the key data centre hubs across Europe,” said Cogan. "Those networks support our customer’s future connectivity needs and are critically important to business today. "We delivered our first Super Highway in 2019, linking Dublin via our submarine cable Rockabill to Manchester, London and Lowestoft. In 2021 we delivered our second Super Highway, including Scylla, the first subsea cable linking the UK and the Netherlands in two decades. We build Super Highways on the long-haul routes that we believe are critical to Europe’s future international connectivity needs. We use low-loss fibre on these routes to deliver a low cost per bit long haul solution. Crosslake’s new system running from London to Paris aligns with our long haul network development strategy, delivering a uniquely routed next-generation high capacity infrastructure.”

About euNetworks

euNetworks is a critical bandwidth infrastructure company, owning and operating 17 fibre based metropolitan networks connected with a high capacity intercity backbone covering 53 cities in 17 countries across Europe. The company leads the market in data centre connectivity, directly connecting over 500 today. euNetworks is also a leading cloud connectivity provider and offers a targeted portfolio of metropolitan and long haul services including Dark Fibre, Wavelengths, and Ethernet. Wholesale, finance, content, media, mobile, data centre and enterprise customers benefit from euNetworks’ unique inventory of fibre and duct based assets that are tailored to fulfil their high bandwidth needs. For further information visit eunetworks.com.

About Crosslake Fibre

Crosslake Fibre is a developer, owner and operator of telecommunications networks in North America and Western Europe. Its innovative approach to fibre-optic development is focused on providing wholesale, enterprise, and financial customers with physically diverse, low-latency connectivity over next-generation networks.

