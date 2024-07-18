|
18.07.2024 12:00:00
Eurex adds Ether to its crypto derivatives suite
Eurex expands its crypto derivatives portfolio with the launch of FTSE Ethereum Index Futures and Options as of 12 August 2024. Following the launch of FTSE Bitcoin Index Futures and Options in 2023, this is another major milestone in Eurex’s ambition to offer secure access to cryptocurrencies in a regulated market environment.Ethereum is the second largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of approximately USD 400 billion. There is significant trading and hedging demand from institutional and professional customers, as reflected in record trading volumes in derivatives and other investment products.The new options and futures are listed in EUR and USD, with the respective FTSE Ethereum Index as the underlying. The contract size is equivalent to 10 Ether (approximately USD 35,000). Both contracts are cash settled and expire on the last Friday of the month. In addition to monthly and quarterly maturities, weekly expiring contracts for options will also be available.The FTSE Ethereum Index was developed by FTSE Russell together with Digital Asset Research (DAR). It captures data from vetted assets and exchanges to meet EU Benchmarks. The final settlement rate of the new Eurex contracts is determined as the volume time-weighted average of the FTSE DAR Digital Asset Price over a 15 minute period prior to the fixing time. Liquidity will be supported by orderbook and over-the-counter liquidity providers.Eurex had already launched futures on the FTSE Bitcoin Index in April 2023. Over 100,000 contracts, equivalent to over USD 3.5 billion notional, have been traded since the launch. Crypto product offering was expanded with options on Bitcoin Index Futures in October 2023, to allow investors to hedge their Bitcoin exposure and express a more sophisticated market view with various trading strategies (e.g., straddles, put/call spreads, etc.).Randolf Roth, Member of the Eurex Executive Board: “We look forward to expanding our offering in crypto derivatives together with FTSE Russell and Digital Asset Research for our clients. As one of the world’s leading CCPs, Eurex offers trading on a regulated exchange and is therefore the right partner to enter the crypto space for institutional clients.” Kristen Mierzwa, Head of Digital Assets at FTSE Russell, an LSEG business: “We are delighted to support the expansions of Eurex’s digital assets ecosystem with the offering of futures and options on the FTSE Ethereum Index. In association with the experts at Digital Asset Research we have established an industry standard for assessing underlying digital asset and exchange inclusion. We have applied this vetting methodology to offer indices reflective of the real investable market.” About Eurex Eurex is the leading European derivatives exchange and – with Eurex Clearing – one of the leading central counterparties globally. As architects of trusted markets characterized by market liquidity, efficiency, and integrity, we provide our customers with innovative solutions to seamlessly manage risk. About FTSE Russell FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group. For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com. About Digital Asset Research Digital Asset Research (DAR) is a specialized provider of ‘clean’ digital asset data, insights, and research for institutional clients. Since 2017, DAR leads by rigorously vetting exchanges and assets to eliminate the noise for flagship clients such as Bloomberg, Chainlink, FTSE Russell, and Wilshire. DAR conducts quarterly reviews of over 600+ crypto exchanges to identify venues that meet institutional standards, with the latest round of evaluation qualifying 21 Vetted Exchanges. Exchanges serve as the foundation of the 10,000+ institutional-quality digital asset prices that DAR calculates. Media contact: Fabian Vichtl +49 (69) 211 16595 fabian.vichtl@deutsche-boerse.comIrmgard Thiessen +49 (69) 211 15911 irmgard.thiessen@deutsche-boerse.comWe kindly provide you with a printable photo of Randolf Roth and Kristen Mierzwa.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Börse AG
