Eurobattery Minerals announces next step for plant at its Finnish battery mineral mine



EQS-Media / 11.01.2024 / 07:35 CET/CEST



The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: “BAT” and Börse Stuttgart: “EBM”; in short: “EBM”, “Eurobattery” or “the Company”) is announcing process design for the concentration plant at its battery mineral mine project in Hautalampi. Eurobattery Minerals is the majority owner of the Hautalampi project.

“I am very pleased to see that our battery mineral project in Finland is progressing. Along with finalising the environmental permit process in Q1 2024, the development of the concentration plant is vital in our work to supply responsible battery minerals from our Finnish mine and thus make Europe less dependent on conflict minerals”, said Roberto García Martínez, CEO of Eurobattery Minerals.

The concentrator for refinement will consist of a comminution circuit (crushing and grinding), copper flotation concentrate production, nickel-cobalt flotation concentrate production, sulphur removal and tailings handling. Hautalampi concentration plant is designed to produce annually 21,000 tonnes of Ni 7%/Co 1.9% concentrate and 5,000 tonnes of Cu 25% concentrate during the anticipated 12 years of mining at the site. The designed capacity of the plant is 500,000 tonnes per annum.

To get a visual update of the Hautalampi battery mineral project and the concentration plant, please take a look at the following video:

LINK TO HAUTALAMPI VIDEO

About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the company’s focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, as such, power a cleaner world.

Please visit www.eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter as well.

Contact Eurobattery Minerals AB

Roberto García Martínez – CEO

E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com

Contact Investor Relations

E-mail: ir@eurobatteryminerals.com

Mentor

Augment Partners AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB

Phone: +46 (0) 86 042 255

E-mail: info@augment.se