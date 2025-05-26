Eurobattery Minerals announces outcome of exercise of warrants of series TO6



Stockholm, 26 May 2025 – On 23 May 2025, the exercise period for the mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB’s (Nordic Growth Market: “BAT” and Börse Stuttgart: “EBM”; in short: “Eurobattery Minerals” or the “Company”) warrants of series TO6 (the “Warrants”) ended, which were issued in connection with the Company’s rights issue of units in November 2024 (the “Rights issue”). Those who subscribed in the Rights issue during the subscription period received for each (1) unit seven (7) new shares in the Company and four (4) Warrants. Each (1) Warrant entailed the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Eurobattery Minerals at a subscription price of SEK 0.09 per share during the exercise period which commenced on 12 May and extended until 23 May 2025. In total, 70,888,253 Warrants were used for subscription of shares in the Company. The Company will thereby receive proceeds of approximately SEK 6.4 million before issue costs. Exercised Warrants will be replaced with interim shares pending registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, after which the interim shares will be converted to shares in Eurobattery Minerals.

Number of shares and share capital

Through the new share issue the Company will receive gross proceeds of approximately SEK 6.4 million before issue costs of approximately SEK 0.2 million. The number of shares will increase by 70,888,253 shares, from 365,417,921 shares to 436,306,174 shares, when the new shares are registered by the Swedish Companies Registration Office. The share capital will increase by approximately SEK 96,996.14, from SEK 500,000.00 to approximately SEK 596,996.14, which implies a dilution of approximately 16.2 per cent.

Advisers

Augment Partners AB acted as the financial advisor to the Company in connection with the transaction.

About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the company’s focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, as such, power a cleaner world.

