European Commission Approves Idorsia's JERAYGO For Resistant Hypertension Treatment

(RTTNews) - Idorsia Ltd said Monday that the European Commission has approved JERAYGO or aprocitentan for the treatment of resistant hypertension in adult patients in combination with at least three antihypertensive medicinal products.

According to the company, the recommended dose is 12.5 mg orally once daily. The dose can be increased to 25 mg once daily for patients tolerating the 12.5 mg dose and in need of tighter blood pressure (BP) control.

The company warned that JERAYGO is contraindicated for use in pregnant or breastfeeding women, as well as in women of childbearing potential who are not using reliable contraception, and in patients with severe hepatic impairment.

