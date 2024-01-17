European Manufacturers Building Smarter, More Sustainable Factories

European companies are revamping their manufacturing processes by adopting automation and AI capabilities that make factories smarter and more sustainable, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Manufacturing Industry Services and Solutions report for Europe finds manufacturers in Europe are exploring emerging technologies that enable smart products and solutions delivered by smart factories with Industry 4.0 connectivity. As the focus on sustainability and responsible sourcing gains prominence, manufacturing companies and service providers are working together in areas such as reverse logistics, digital tools and data analytics to manage manufacturers’ long-term sustainability goals throughout their supply chains, the ISG report says.

"Service providers are helping clients in various areas of product innovation and lifecycles,” said Philipp Glatz, ISG partner and Smart Manufacturing lead for EMEA. "Some providers are also working on solutions that use digital twins to optimize supply chains and make factories more sustainable.”

There is an increasing emphasis on implementing supply chain sustainability strategies due to pressure from government agencies around the world, the ISG report says. Manufacturers and their suppliers are looking to diversify their supply chains to mitigate vulnerabilities in reliability and resiliency that were exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, ISG says.

Digital twins are considered a key technology for facilitating the adoption of the factory-of-the-future concept because they help manufacturers to streamline processes and detect possible damage and errors faster, the ISG report says. European manufacturers can use the simulations that digital twins provide to translate their strategies from the boardroom to the shop floor, the report says. As the use of digital twins and AI increases, updating and strengthening operational technology (OT) security will steadily grow in importance, ISG says. According to the report, manufacturers will need to find the right providers to help them deploy OT-cybersecurity-compliant systems and data.

"The factory of the future is already here,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "The use of AI, IoT, digital twins and the convergence of IT and OT are poised to fundamentally redefine factory operations.”

The report also examines how enterprises are turning to service providers to help them develop new aftermarket business models and revenue streams.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Manufacturing Industry Services and Solutions report for Europe evaluates the capabilities of 31 providers across four quadrants: Agile Product Development and Design Services, Digital Factory/Manufacturing Solutions, Manufacturing Supply Chain and Procurement Services and Aftermarket Services.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini, HCLTech, IBM Consulting, Infosys, TCS and Wipro as Leaders in all four quadrants, while Cognizant is named as a Leader in three quadrants. Eviden, Harman DTS and LTTS are named as Leaders in two quadrants each, while Akkodis, NTT Data and Tech Mahindra are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Hitachi Vantara is named as a Rising Star — a company with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in two quadrants, while Akkodis and Cognizant are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Manufacturing Industry Services and Solutions report for Europe is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

