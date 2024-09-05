European Shares Mixed In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - European stocks traded mixed on Thursday, after having hit a two-week low on Wednesday on growth worries.

Eurozone retail sales volumes rose by 0.1 percent month-on-month in July, Eurostat reported today, matching expectations.

Separate data revealed Germany's factory orders grew unexpectedly in July largely due to the surge in demand for transport equipment.

Incoming new orders advanced 2.9 percent on a monthly basis in July following June's revised 4.6 percent expansion. Orders were forecast to fall 1.6 percent.

The pan European STOXX 600 was marginally lower at 514.72 after falling 1 percent on Wednesday.

The German DAX edged up 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was marginally higher, while France's CAC 40 was down 0.2 percent.

Swedish luxury auto major Volvo Car AB rose about 2 percent despite lowering its sales and profit targets.

Churchill China shares slumped 7.4 percent after the British pottery giant reported a 7.8 percent drop in revenue to £40.6 million for the first half of 2024.

Emerging markets-focused asset manager Ashmore Group rallied nearly 3 percent after reporting a relatively positive set of final results.

Homebuilder Vistry Group surged 7.1 percent after an announcement that it would buy back shares worth 130 million pounds ($171 million).

Associated British Foods plunged 5 percent after the Primark owner said wet weather put a dampener on its second-half retail sales.

German specialty chemicals company Lanxess AG jumped 3.6 percent after Morgan Stanley raised its rating on the stock to "Overweight" from "Underweight".