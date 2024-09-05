|
05.09.2024 11:30:12
European Shares Mixed In Lackluster Trade
(RTTNews) - European stocks traded mixed on Thursday, after having hit a two-week low on Wednesday on growth worries.
Eurozone retail sales volumes rose by 0.1 percent month-on-month in July, Eurostat reported today, matching expectations.
Separate data revealed Germany's factory orders grew unexpectedly in July largely due to the surge in demand for transport equipment.
Incoming new orders advanced 2.9 percent on a monthly basis in July following June's revised 4.6 percent expansion. Orders were forecast to fall 1.6 percent.
The pan European STOXX 600 was marginally lower at 514.72 after falling 1 percent on Wednesday.
The German DAX edged up 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was marginally higher, while France's CAC 40 was down 0.2 percent.
Swedish luxury auto major Volvo Car AB rose about 2 percent despite lowering its sales and profit targets.
Churchill China shares slumped 7.4 percent after the British pottery giant reported a 7.8 percent drop in revenue to £40.6 million for the first half of 2024.
Emerging markets-focused asset manager Ashmore Group rallied nearly 3 percent after reporting a relatively positive set of final results.
Homebuilder Vistry Group surged 7.1 percent after an announcement that it would buy back shares worth 130 million pounds ($171 million).
Associated British Foods plunged 5 percent after the Primark owner said wet weather put a dampener on its second-half retail sales.
German specialty chemicals company Lanxess AG jumped 3.6 percent after Morgan Stanley raised its rating on the stock to "Overweight" from "Underweight".
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX zum Handelsende weit im Minus -- US-Börsen schwach -- Börsen in Asien schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt erlitt am letzten Handelstag der Woche kräftige Verluste, und auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt fiel letztlich tief. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Freitag Verluste. Die Börsen in Asien bewegten sich am Freitag im Minus.