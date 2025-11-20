European Shares Set For Strong Start As Nvidia Defies AI Bubble Fears

(RTTNews) - European stocks may open on a buoyant note Thursday, with tech stocks likely to be in focus after Nvidia forecast fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates and delivered a surprisingly strong revenue forecast, soothing fears of an AL bubble.

The focus also remains on the September U.S. jobs report later in the day, which was delayed by the U.S. government shutdown.

After minutes from the Federal Reserve's October meeting showed disagreements between Fed officials over October rate cut, markets currently price in a 33 percent likelihood that the Fed will cut its benchmark overnight borrowing rate by a quarter percentage point during its upcoming December meeting, significantly lower than their bets just a month ago.

Asian markets were broadly higher, with Japan and South Korea pacing regional gains.

China's yuan edged down to a more than one-week low against the dollar as the People's Bank of China maintained its benchmark lending rates for the sixth straight month.

Gold was marginally lower as the dollar gained on reduced expectation for Fed rate cuts.

Oil ticked higher after falling sharply in the overnight U.S. trading session on signs of weaker demand in the U.S. and easing supply concerns.

Additionally, media reports suggest that the Trump administration has been quietly hammering out a new peace plan with Russia to end its war with Ukraine.

U.S. stocks fluctuated before ending higher overnight as technology stocks surged ahead of Nvidia's quarterly results.

The upside was capped as Target missed quarterly comparable sales estimates and the Federal Reserve's October meeting minutes revealed officials had mixed views about the outlook for interest rates and the inflationary impact of tariffs.

The Dow inched up 0.1 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.4 percent to snap a four-day slide, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.6 percent.

European stocks ended little changed on Wednesday after having suffered notable losses in recent sessions amid concerns about AI bubble and uncertainty surrounding Fed interest rate moves.

The pan European Stoxx 600 closed flat with a negative bias. The German DAX edged down marginally, France's CAC 40 eased 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped half a percent.