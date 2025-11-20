20.11.2025 10:09:47

European Shares Surge As Nvidia Results Ease AI Valuation Fears

(RTTNews) - European stocks were sharply higher on Thursday as Nvidia's strong earnings results and Q4 forecast helped ease concerns about AI bubble.

The pan European Stoxx 600 rallied 1.1 percent to 567.78 after closing flat with a negative bias on Wednesday.

The German DAX and France's CAC 40 both jumped around 1.2 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.8 percent.

Shares of major tech firms jumped, with ASML Holding rising nearly 3 percent.

Valneva soared 5.2 percent. The French specialty vaccine company backed its updated guidance for the year ahead after reporting higher revenue in the first nine months.

Aerospace heavyweight Airbus rose 1.4 percent after launching the second tranche of previously announced share buyback program.

German wind manufacturer Nordex rallied 2 percent on securing a fresh order to supply and install 12 N133/4.8 wind turbines at the Drumnahough Wind Farm in Donegal, Ireland.

British facilities management giant Mitie Group fell 2.2 percent after acquiring a specialist engineering business.

Specialty chemicals company Johnson Matthey tumbled 3.5 percent after reshuffling its leadership team and announcing a fall in interim earnings.

AstraZeneca gained 1.4 percent. The FDA has expanded the approval of its drug, Koselugo, to include adult patients.

Halma shares jumped 11.5 percent. The health and safety device maker raised its full-year guidance after posting record first-half results.

Sportswear retailer JD Sports declined 1.2 percent after lowering its profit outlook.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

16:51 Die Top-US-Titel der UBS: Ein Blick auf das Portfolio des Schweizer Finanzriesen
16:19 NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co.: Auf diese Aktien setzte die Deutsche Bank im dritten Quartal 2025
19.11.25 Soros strukturiert sein Depot neu: So investierte der Starinvestor im Q3 2025
18.11.25 Berkshire setzt auf Alphabet: Buffett räumt sein Portfolio im 3. Quartal 2025 um
16.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach den NVIDIA-Zahlen: ATX fester -- DAX klar im Plus -- Wall Street deutlich höher -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneinig - Nikkei zieht kräftig an
Am Donnerstag steigen sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt an. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit kräftigen Zuschlägen. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten derweil in verschiedene Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen