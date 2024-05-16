Europe’s Chemical Firms Seek Catalyst for Competitiveness

A somewhat diluted European chemical industry is hoping that digital technology will provide the formula it needs to regain some of its strength in the global market, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Chemical Industry Services and Solutions report for Europe finds that for a chemical industry plagued by a potent mix of environmental concerns, diminished demand and escalating costs, technology-driven innovation and digital transformation may prove to be the best solutions. In addition to impediments on the home front, the market is under pressure from the influx of inexpensive chemical imports from China, the ISG report says.

"Europe’s chemical companies are looking to build more resilient and efficient manufacturing processes,” said Julien Escribe, partner, ISG SEMEA. "Technology and service providers in the region are responding with solutions that enhance supply chain transparency, traceability and security.”

For major players in the European chemical industry, digitalization is considered a crucial element for improving supply chain planning in response to the volatility caused by recent geopolitical disruptions and fluctuating energy prices, the ISG report says. According to the report, digital tools have also proved beneficial for tasks such as demand estimation, tracking raw materials to their sources, real-time order tracking, warehouse and port automation for sorting and safety and optimizing supply networks.

Despite facing tough market conditions that have led to layoffs and plant closings, Europe’s chemical industry maintains its strength in innovation, the ISG report says. In the coming years, that innovation will play a pivotal and potentially advantageous role, particularly with the development of new technologies in recycling, renewables, electrification and high-tech plastics, ISG says.

One of the factors that could aid in both innovation and planning is GenAI. According to the ISG report, GenAI holds the potential to support various applications in the industry, including creating new products, designing processes, optimizing current processes, improving safety measures and reducing environmental impact.

"Major players in the European chemical industry are actively exploring and implementing GenAI solutions,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Their principal goal is to enhance their operational efficiency.”

The report also examines how the chemical industry is contending with stringent regulatory compliance set by the European Union.

For more insights into some of the challenges facing Europe’s chemical industry, including an aging infrastructure and more stringent regulations, along with ISG’s advice for addressing them, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Chemical Industry Services and Solutions report for Europe evaluates the capabilities of 26 providers across three quadrants: Digital IT/OT Services, Supply Chain and Logistics and Sustainability and Innovation.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte, HCLTech, IBM, Infosys, TCS and Wipro as Leaders in all three quadrants, while Genpact and Tech Mahindra are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, EY, Genpact and Tech Mahindra are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

