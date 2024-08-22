Eutelsat, Honduras' Cable Color Renew Multi-year Deal For Broadcast Services In Latin America

(RTTNews) - French satellite operator Eutelsat Group (EUTLF.PK, ETL.L) announced Thursday that it has reniewed and extended a multi-year contract with Honduras'-based cable operator Cable Color LLC for video broadcast services over Central America on Eutelsat's EUTELSAT 117 West A satellite.

The premium E117WA satellite plays a vital role in delivering video content across Latin America, the company noted.

The 117° West location is the premium TV neighbourhood for Latin America, offering pan-regional distribution of major networks and content providers. The company noted that 300 TV channels, 50 in HD, are currently broadcast to around 110 million TV homes.

Further, 117° West, a growing free-to-air TV neighbourhood, offers 100 TV channels broadcasting in the clear, including channels from key regional public and private broadcasters.

Stefano Racciatti, Director General of Cable Color, said, "We are delighted to be able to rely on our long-standing partner, Eutelsat, to provide high quality, dependable service continuity for our customers throughout of footprint."