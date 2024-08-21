Evans Bancorp, Inc. Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company” or "Evans”) (NYSE American: EVBN), a community financial services company serving Western New York since 1920, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.66 per share on its outstanding common stock.

The dividend is payable on October 10, 2024, to shareholders of record as of September 12, 2024. The Company has approximately 5.5 million shares outstanding.

About Evans Bancorp, Inc.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company and the parent company of Evans Bank, N.A., a commercial bank with $2.3 billion in assets and $1.9 billion in deposits at June 30, 2024. Evans Bank is a full-service community bank with 18 branches providing comprehensive financial services to consumer, business and municipal customers throughout Western New York. Evans Investment Services provides non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. and Evans Bank routinely post news and other important information on their websites, at www.evansbancorp.com and www.evansbank.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240821951032/en/