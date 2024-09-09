|
09.09.2024 14:43:25
Evaxion Biotech: Clinical Phase 2 Data Supports Clinical Profile Of EVX-01
(RTTNews) - Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) reported clinical phase 2 data for its lead compound EVX-01. The data showed that 11 out of 16 patients had objective clinical responses, equaling a 69% Overall Response Rate. 15 out of the 16 patients had reduction of their tumors.
The topline data is part of a one-year interim analysis of the ongoing phase 2 trial assessing EVX-01 in combination with MSD's anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA in patients with advanced melanoma. The complete one-year dataset will be presented at the ESMO congress this week.
"We look forward to presenting the complete one-year dataset at ESMO, discussing the data with potential partners and advancing the phase 2 trial towards its completion next year," said Christian Kanstrup, CEO of Evaxion.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Evaxion Biotech A-S American Depositary Receipt Repr 1 Shmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Evaxion Biotech A-S American Depositary Receipt Repr 1 Shmehr Analysen
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor US-Inflationsdaten: ATX freundlich -- DAX nur noch knapp im Plus -- Nikkei, Hang Seng und Co. letztlich mit klaren Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte im Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex seine Gewinne nahezu vollständig wieder abgibt. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte gaben am Mittwoch nach.