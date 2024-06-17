Evaxion Biotech: EVX-01 Achieves 67% Objective Response Rate In Phase 1 Dose Escalation Study

(RTTNews) - Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) reported data from Phase 1 dose escalation study of lead personalized cancer vaccine candidate, EVX-01, for metastatic melanoma. The study results showed that eight out of 12 patients or 67% experienced objective clinical responses with six partial and two complete responses. Also, EVX-01 immunization did not induce vaccine-related serious adverse events in patients co-administered with anti-PD1 therapy.

"With the encouraging data from our ongoing Phase 2 study of EVX-01 presented at this year's annual ASCO meeting, we are on track to report our one-year readout in the third quarter of this year," said Christian Kanstrup, CEO of Evaxion.

