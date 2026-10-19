Evaxion Reports Durable Three-Year Responses With EVX-01 In Advanced Melanoma

(RTTNews) - Patients who responded to treatment with EVX-01, a personalized cancer vaccine being developed by Evaxion A/S (EVAX), maintained their clinical responses through three years of follow-up in a Phase 2 study of advanced melanoma, with no tumor progression reported among patients who remained in the trial's extension phase.

The company announced new three-year clinical outcome data from its Phase 2 study of EVX-01 in patients with advanced melanoma. During the third year of follow-up patients received EVX-01 as a stand-alone therapy. The data, together with new immune response findings, are scheduled to be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026 in Madrid.

The latest results build on data presented at ESMO 2025, where the study reported a 75% objective response rate, including complete responses in 25% of patients. At the two-year follow-up, 92% of responding patients continued to show a clinical benefit, and no relapses were observed.

According to the company 54% of patients experience a deepened response following initiation of EVX-01 treatment, improving from stable disease or partial response to partial or complete response. Tumor reduction in target lesion was observed in 15 out of the 16 patients enrolled in the trial.

The company also reported that EVX-01 induced an immune response in all patients. At the two-year follow-up, 86% of vaccine neoantigens generated specific T-cell responses.

The Phase 2 trial evaluated EVX-01 in patients with advanced melanoma. Each participant received an individualized vaccine designed using Evaxion's AI-Immunology platform and manufactured based on the patient's tumor and immune characteristics.

During the first two years of the study, EVX-01 was administered in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab). Six of twelve patients who responded to treatment subsequently entered a one-year extension phase, during which they received EVX-01 as a stand-alone therapy.

EVX-01 is a personalized peptide-based cancer vaccine being developed for the first-line treatment of multiple advanced solid tumors and is currently Evaxion's lead clinical-stage program. The vaccine is designed to target tumor-specific neoantigens unique to each patient in an effort to stimulate an immune response against cancer cells.

The company said the three-year clinical and immune-response data will be presented in a poster session at ESMO on October 24, 2026. Evaxion also plans to host a webinar on October 29 featuring study investigator Muhammad Adnan Khattak, who is experienced to discuss the trial findings and participate in a question-and-answer session.

EVAX has traded between $1.21 and $6.95 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading (October 16, 2026) at $2.83, up 0.71%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $2.91, up 2.83%.