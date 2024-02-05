Everbridge Agrees To Be Taken Private By Thoma Bravo For $1.5 Bln Cash

(RTTNews) - Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) announced Monday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, in an all-cash transaction valuing Everbridge at approximately $1.5 billion.

The transaction is expected to help accelerate the Company's continued growth at a time of rising global uncertainty and increased prioritization of public safety and operational continuity. Upon completion of the transaction, Everbridge will become a privately held company.

Under the terms of the agreement, Everbridge shareholders will receive $28.60 per share in cash. The per share purchase price represents a 32% premium to the Everbridge volume-weighted average share price over the last 90 days.

The transaction, which was approved by the Everbridge Board of Directors, is expected to close in the second calendar quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Everbridge shareholders and the receipt of required regulatory approvals. The transaction is not subject to a financing condition.

The agreement includes a 25-day "go-shop" period expiring on February 29, 2024, which permits the Everbridge Board and its advisors to actively initiate and solicit alternative acquisition proposals from certain third parties, as described in the merger agreement.

Upon completion of the transaction, Everbridge common stock will no longer be listed on any public stock exchange. The Company will continue to operate under the Everbridge name and brand.