Eversource Announces New Vice President of Investor Relations

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is pleased to announce Rima Hyder as the company’s new Vice President of Investor Relations. Hyder brings more than 20 years of experience in finance, communications and investor relations, spanning several industries, to Eversource, where she will lead the company’s investor relations strategy to develop and maintain strong relationships with the investment community and other key stakeholders. Matt Fallon will continue to support the Investor Relations team and other finance related corporate initiatives.

"I’m honored to join New England’s largest energy delivery company and leader in clean energy to help ensure an equitable, cost-effective energy transition that maximizes benefits for customers, communities and other key stakeholders,” said Hyder. "I am excited to have the opportunity to return to the energy industry which helped to shape my career and I look forward to working alongside the talented and experienced team at Eversource to communicate the execution of a successful growth strategy that also strives to responsibly achieve decarbonization goals for the region.”

Prior to joining Eversource, Hyder served as the Vice President of Investor Relations at Crane NXT, a premier industrial technology company and was the company’s chief spokesperson to the global investor community. Prior to that, Hyder served as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations at Sportradar, a leading global sports technology company. Earlier in her career, she led investor relations for companies such as FactSet, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Energy Future Holdings. Hyder began her finance career in the utility industry at Exelon Corporation in various finance roles.

"Rima’s impressive career history and extensive knowledge of finance and investor relations positions her as the ideal candidate for this strategically important position,” said Eversource Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer John Moreira. "As we navigate an exciting and crucial time in the energy industry, working to achieve our clean energy goals, Rima will play a critical role in fostering and enhancing our positive relationships in the investor community, helping to ensure that we have the necessary capital to cost-effectively advance our region’s unprecedented energy transition.”

Hyder earned a master’s degree in organizational and social psychology from the London School of Economics in the United Kingdom and a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance with computers from the University of Kent at Canterbury, also in the UK.

Eversource (NYSE: ES), celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, is among the top energy companies in Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2024 and recognized as a Five-Year Champion, appearing in every edition of the list. Eversource transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to approximately 4.4 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, Eversource harnesses the commitment of approximately 9,900 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like a first-in-the-nation networked geothermal pilot project, solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visit eversource.com, and follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. For more information on our water services, visit aquarionwater.com.

