Eversource Energy Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) today reported earnings of $521.8 million, or $1.49 per share, for the first quarter of 2024, compared with earnings of $491.2 million, or $1.41 per share, for the first quarter of 2023.

Also today, the Eversource Energy Board of Trustees approved a common dividend of $0.715 per share, payable June 28, 2024, to shareholders of record as of May 16, 2024.

The company reaffirms its 2024 non-GAAP earnings projection of between $4.50 per share and $4.67 per share. It also reaffirmed its compound annual earnings per share growth rate within the range of 5 to 7 percent from a 2023 base of $4.34 per share1, and its $23.1 billion of forecasted capital investments.

"Our financial performance was strong in the first quarter, thanks to the hard work of our 10,000 employees. Our dedicated team also responded effectively to a series of ice, snow, and wind events across our three states, once again showing their commitment to serving our customers and communities,” said Joe Nolan, Eversource Energy Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "In other news, we were proud to make history during the first quarter, when Eversource and Ørsted’s South Fork Wind farm became the first operational commercial-scale offshore wind facility in the U.S. We also continue to make solid progress toward closing the previously announced sales of Eversource's ownership in offshore wind projects.”

Electric Transmission

Eversource Energy’s transmission segment earned $176.7 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared with earnings of $155.1 million in the first quarter of 2023. Transmission segment results improved due to a higher level of investment in Eversource’s electric transmission system needed to address system capacity growth and deliver clean energy resources for the region.

Electric Distribution

Eversource Energy’s electric distribution segment earned $168.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared with earnings of $165.5 million in the first quarter of 2023. Improved results were due primarily to higher revenues from a base distribution rate increase for Eversource's Massachusetts electric business and from higher revenues associated with infrastructure investments in our distribution system, partially offset by higher interest, depreciation, non-tracked operations and maintenance (O&M) and property tax expense.

Natural Gas Distribution

Eversource Energy’s natural gas distribution segment earned $190.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared with earnings of $170.3 million in the first quarter of 2023. Improved results were due primarily to higher revenues associated with investments in our natural gas infrastructure and a base distribution rate increase at NSTAR Gas, as well as lower non-tracked O&M, partially offset by higher depreciation and interest expense.

Water Distribution

Eversource Energy’s water distribution segment earned $5.4 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared with earnings of $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2023. Higher earnings were due primarily to lower depreciation and higher revenues from our two water company acquisitions in the prior year, partially offset by higher interest expense and non-tracked O&M.

Eversource Parent and Other Companies

Eversource Energy parent and other companies had a loss of $(19.0) million in the first quarter of 2024, compared with a loss of $(1.2) million in the first quarter of 2023. Lower results were primarily the result of higher interest expense and the absence of the prior year net benefit from the disposition of Eversource's interest in a clean energy fund, partially offset by a lower effective tax rate.

Eversource Energy Consolidated Earnings

The following table reconciles consolidated GAAP earnings per share for the first quarters of 2024 and 2023:

First Quarter 2023 Reported EPS $ 1.41 Higher electric transmission segment earnings in 2024 0.05 At the electric distribution segment, higher revenues in 2024, partially offset by higher interest, depreciation, non-tracked O&M and property taxes 0.01 At the natural gas distribution segment in 2024, higher revenues and lower non-tracked O&M, partially offset by higher depreciation and interest 0.05 At the water distribution segment, lower depreciation rates partially offset by higher interest and non-tracked O&M 0.01 At parent and other companies in 2024, higher interest and the absence of a prior year benefit, partially offset by a lower effective tax rate (0.04 ) 2024 Reported EPS $ 1.49

Financial results for the first quarters of 2024 and 2023 for Eversource Energy’s business segments and parent and other companies are noted below:

Three months ended:

(in millions, except EPS) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Increase/ (Decrease) 2024 EPS 2023 EPS Electric Transmission $ 176.7 $ 155.1 $ 21.6 $ 0.50 $ 0.45 Electric Distribution 168.1 165.5 2.6 0.48 0.47 Natural Gas Distribution 190.6 170.3 20.3 0.54 0.49 Water Distribution 5.4 1.5 3.9 0.01 — Parent and Other Companies (19.0 ) (1.2 ) (17.8 ) (0.04 ) — Reported Earnings $ 521.8 $ 491.2 $ 30.6 $ 1.49 $ 1.41

Eversource Energy has approximately 351 million common shares outstanding and operates New England’s largest energy delivery system. It serves approximately 4.4 million electric, natural gas and water customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

Note: Eversource Energy will webcast a conference call with senior management on May 2, 2024, beginning at 9 a.m. Eastern Time. The webcast and associated slides can be accessed through Eversource Energy’s website at www.eversource.com.

EVERSOURCE ENERGY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, (Thousands of Dollars, Except Share Information) 2024 2023 Operating Revenues $ 3,332,575 $ 3,795,643 Operating Expenses: Purchased Power, Purchased Natural Gas and Transmission 1,235,956 1,903,246 Operations and Maintenance 462,964 454,562 Depreciation 339,914 312,955 Amortization (2,325 ) (76,059 ) Energy Efficiency Programs 213,479 222,952 Taxes Other Than Income Taxes 236,614 228,414 Total Operating Expenses 2,486,602 3,046,070 Operating Income 845,973 749,573 Interest Expense 250,749 194,543 Other Income, Net 91,030 88,981 Income Before Income Tax Expense 686,254 644,011 Income Tax Expense 162,526 150,972 Net Income 523,728 493,039 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 1,880 1,880 Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders $ 521,848 $ 491,159 Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.49 $ 1.41 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 350,717,114 349,217,147 Diluted 350,997,220 349,612,013

