Eversource Named One of America’s Climate Leaders for 2024 by USA TODAY

For a second consecutive year, Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) has been recognized by USA TODAY and Statista Inc. as one of America’s Climate Leaders for 2024. Ranked among the top utilities on the list, this distinction highlights the energy company’s efforts to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions intensity which is rooted in an unwavering commitment to sustainability throughout its operations.

"We’re deeply honored to receive this prestigious award from USA TODAY affirming our companywide commitment to being responsible stewards of the environment and doing our part to address climate change,” said Eversource Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph Nolan. "In support of New England’s goal to realize a decarbonized future, we’re proud to serve as a catalyst for clean energy projects that will lower emissions from the electric, heating and transportation sectors and we play a crucial role in advancing the climate objectives in the states that we operate. At the same time, we’re focused on reducing our own greenhouse gas emissions, and it is a great honor to be recognized among other industry leaders.”

The USA TODAY list of America’s Climate Leaders recognizes the top 450 companies across the United States that have achieved the greatest reduction in their operational emissions intensity between 2020 and 2022 — a measure of the amount of Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gases a company produces relative to its revenue. Following Eversource’s recognition in last year’s list, the company is ranked #4 in the Energy & Utilities category and #173 overall for 2024 — earning the distinction as a 2-Year Champion.

For more information on Eversource’s nationally recognized sustainability efforts and progress on environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives, please visit the dedicated page of its website.

Eversource (NYSE: ES), celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, is among the top energy companies in Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2024 and recognized as a Five-Year Champion, appearing in every edition of the list. Eversource transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to approximately 4.4 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, Eversource harnesses the commitment of approximately 9,900 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like a first-in-the-nation networked geothermal pilot project, solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visit eversource.com, and follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. For more information on our water services, visit aquarionwater.com.

