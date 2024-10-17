Eversource on TIME’s List of World’s Best Companies for 2024

As a strong reinforcement of its position as an energy industry leader, Eversource (NYSE: ES) has been listed in TIME’s ranking of the World’s Best Companies in 2024 which was curated in collaboration with global research and data firm Statista. Ranked #396 overall out of 1,000 companies and the #1 U.S. utility, this recognition highlights the energy company’s exceptional performance in three key categories, including employee satisfaction, revenue growth and environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics.

Eversource Energy is on TIME’s List of World’s Best Companies for 2024. The energy company ranks #1 U.S. utility for sustainability, high employee satisfaction, and revenue growth. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"At Eversource, sustainability, and keeping our employees engaged with an eye toward the environment are fully integrated into our business, and we’re honored to receive this distinction from TIME and Statista, which underscores our commitment to those core values, helping to make us the best energy company in the country,” said Eversource Chairman, President & CEO Joseph Nolan. "We’re proud to serve as a catalyst for New England’s clean energy transition through innovation and a focus on a more sustainable future. We’re able to live out that mission by investing in our dedicated employees, fostering a people-centric culture in the workplace, and supporting our communities. Exemplary corporate citizenship is essential for serving our customers and this crowning recognition is a testament to the high standards we continue to set across all areas of our operations.”

The World’s Best Companies 2024 ranking, presented by TIME and Statista, is based on a comprehensive analysis conducted to identify the top-performing organizations across the globe. The 1,000 companies named to the list were identified based on three primary dimensions, including employee satisfaction surveys, which were conducted in more than 50 countries and evaluated employers based on image, atmosphere, working conditions, salary and equality. Additionally, organizations were considered based on revenue growth and sustainability transparency through publicly available ESG metrics.

Learn more about Eversource’s nationally recognized sustainability efforts.

Eversource (NYSE: ES), celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, is among the top energy companies in Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2024 and recognized as a Five-Year Champion, appearing in every edition of the list. Eversource transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to approximately 4.4 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, Eversource harnesses the commitment of more than 10,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like a first-in-the-nation networked geothermal pilot project, solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visit eversource.com, and follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. For more information on our water services, visit aquarionwater.com.

