Eversource Wins Environmental Business Council of New England’s Inaugural Community Choice Award for First-in-the-Nation Networked Geothermal Project

Affirming its leadership in pursuing innovative decarbonization solutions, Eversource has been recognized with the Environmental Business Council of New England's (EBC) Inaugural Community Choice Award for the energy company’s innovative first-of-its-kind networked geothermal pilot project in Framingham, Massachusetts. The award was presented to Eversource leadership and members of the project team during the EBC APEX Awards Celebration held at the City Winery in Boston on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240625054391/en/

Eversource's Clean Technologies team accepts the Community Choice Award from the Environmental Business Council of New England. (Photo: Business Wire)

Eversource’s networked geothermal neighborhood in Framingham represents a groundbreaking approach to sustainable energy. The pilot project, which connects multiple homes and buildings to a shared geothermal network, aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide a more efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly heating and cooling solution, and was made possible by extensive collaboration between state and local government, environmental advocates, and other private sector partners.

"We are thrilled and deeply honored to receive the Community Choice Award from the EBC,” said Nikki Bruno, Eversource Vice President of Clean Technologies. "This award showcases our commitment to decarbonization by pioneering sustainable energy solutions for our customers and highlights the crucial role of collaboration in achieving decarbonization goals as well as environmental excellence. We look forward to continuing our efforts to advance clean energy initiatives and working with partners across New England to make a positive impact on our communities while maximizing the benefits of an unprecedented energy transition for our customers.”

The APEX Awards, highlighting the advancement and promotion of environmental and energy excellence, are presented every June to celebrate leading accomplishments in the industry. From innovative climate change projects to technical excellence in brownfields management and outstanding collaborations to inspiring government leadership, the APEX Awards encourage companies, government agencies, non-profit organizations, and environmental professionals to serve as models for others to emulate, and in doing so, further the mission and objectives of the EBC.

The event gathered leaders from the environmental and energy sectors to celebrate outstanding contributions to sustainability and environmental stewardship. Eversource’s recognition at this event highlights the company's leadership in the energy industry and its commitment to innovative and sustainable practices.

Updates on the project, community events, and more information about networked geothermal are available on the dedicated page of Eversource’s website.

Eversource (NYSE: ES), celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, is among the top energy companies in Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2024 and recognized as a Five-Year Champion, appearing in every edition of the list. Eversource transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to 1.8 million customers throughout Massachusetts, including approximately 1.47 million electric customers in 140 communities, 639,000 gas customers in 117 communities, and 11,500 water customers in five communities. Eversource harnesses the commitment of approximately 9,900 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, the company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like a first-in-the-nation networked geothermal pilot project, solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visit eversource.com, and follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. For more information on our water services, visit aquarionwater.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240625054391/en/