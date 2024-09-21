21.09.2024 13:45:00

Every Disney Investor Should Keep an Eye on This Number

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock has taken a huge hit over the past few years as the company deals with one problem after another. It's lost nearly half of its value over the past three years, a huge blow to shareholders of the world's premier entertainment company.Could the tide finally be turning? All eyes are on this one number.Disney hasn't changed much from its core as a global entertainment powerhouse. It produces excellent content and distributes it in various forms of media, and it translates its creative work into products, parks, and experiences. It's a model that has worked for decades.

