Every UPS Investor Should Keep an Eye on This Number

Behemoth package carrier United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) will release Q3 earnings on Oct. 24, which should be noteworthy. Rival FedEx (NYSE: FDX) disappointed the market recently with its first-quarter 2025 earnings report amid management talk of weakening business-to-business (B2B) demand, pressure on domestic deliveries, and customers shifting to lower-priced alternatives.Let's see what this could all mean for UPS and its shareholders.It's never good when a key rival reports such conditions, and it's worse that FedEx cut its 2025 guidance just one quarter after initiating it. So UPS investors are rightly cautious going into the earnings report.