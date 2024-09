Everyone Is Talking About Nike Stock. But Here's Why I Believe Another Shoe Stock Is a Better Buy

It's perhaps the most well-known athletic apparel brand in the world, and one of the biggest shoe brands, so almost everyone already knows about Nike (NYSE: NKE). But even though everybody knows about it, it seems like everyone is suddenly talking about it.Nike is grabbing headlines because it suddenly and surprisingly made a change at the CEO position. After he led the company through the pandemic, Nike decided it was time for John Donahoe to go into retirement. In his place, Nike is bringing former executive Elliott Hill out of his retirement.Nike has also been in the news due to an investment from billionaire Bill Ackman. The known value investor has a hedge fund called Pershing Square, which only had investment positions in seven companies earlier this year. But Ackman started a position in an eighth company by investing about $275 million in Nike .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool