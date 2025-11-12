Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
12.11.2025 13:30:00
Everyone Thinks Adobe Will Suffer from AI. Here's Why It Could Thrive Instead
In a world where anyone can create a brochure, company presentation, or video with brief instructions to an AI tool, where is Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) headed?The $141 billion company -- which offers creative products for photographers, video editors, graphic and experience designers, game developers, content creators, marketers, and more -- is widely seen as being on the wrong side of the AI revolution. Shares are down 26% year to date, even as the S&P 500 index is up 14%.In September, Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe, citing doubts that generative AI can grow rather than hurt its business. Wedbush downgraded it to a sell, after questioning its relevance in a market "increasingly shaped by AI tools." And Melius Research downgraded Adobe in August, also citing AI concerns.
