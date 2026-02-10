Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
10.02.2026 18:17:00
Everyone Thinks AI Will Destroy Adobe's Business. Here's Why It Could Flourish Instead.
Since OpenAI's ChatGPT made its debut in November 2022 and ushered in the Age of AI, the S&P 500 has risen 68%. While mostly powered by gains from big tech stocks, plenty of other companies like McDonald's and Starbucks have rallied on expectations that AI-driven technologies will supercharge productivity and increase margins.Yet in this time frame, Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) has suffered. Shares of the $112 billion company, which offers creative products for photographers, video editors, graphic and experience designers, game developers, content creators, marketers, and more, trade down 21% on fears that AI content-creating technologies will make its services obsolete.This year, the sell-off has intensified, with shares down 23.5% year to date. The mainstream media is piling on, with Forbes wondering whether Adobe is a "falling knife," while Wall Street firms dumped a net 4.8 million shares last quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
