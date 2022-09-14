EVgo Unveils New "EV Charging Hero” National Recognition Program

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) (EVgo), the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs), today introduced the Connect the Watts™ National EV Charging Recognition Program. The new program will recognize leaders within the EV charging ecosystem based on their level of commitment to and results in achieving widespread fast charger deployment. Nominations are now open and will be accepted through October 14 for 2022 recognition.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005131/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

"With the Inflation Reduction Act recently signed into law, the development of a nationwide EV charging network has more momentum than ever. EVgo recognizes that turning this momentum into results will require key players throughout the charging ecosystem to rise to the occasion,” said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. "Through the Connect the Watts National EV Charging Recognition Program, we look forward to making sure these heroes and trailblazers are celebrated for their important work in enabling an all-electric future.”

The new program will recognize ‘EV Charging Heroes’ across the different sectors that work alongside EV charging companies to develop charging infrastructure, including site hosts, utilities, local and state governments, engineers, contractors, and equipment vendors. EVgo will share the objective criteria for each sector and annually award all who achieve. The National EV Charging Recognition Program is the latest expansion to Connect the Watts™, an EVgo initiative focused on bringing the EV charging infrastructure community together to identify best practices and accelerate fast charger deployment.

Since its inception, the Connect the Watts initiative has brought together stakeholders who are critical to providing drivers convenient and reliable EV charging across the U.S. Following the first two ecosystem-wide meetings in 2021, the initiative received participation from more than 200 stakeholders involved in the electrification of transportation and developed four EV charging implementation guides with best practices for utilities, local permitting, public funding, and the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program. All EV Charging Heroes will be recognized with a digital certificate to share with their networks and a trophy to acknowledge their accomplishments.

To nominate an EV Charging Hero, visit www.evgo.com/connect-the-watts/recognition.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles. As of the end of the second quarter 2022, with more than 850 charging locations, EVgo’s owned and operated charging network serves over 60 metropolitan areas across more than 30 states and approximately 444,000 customer accounts. Founded in 2010, EVgo leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for drivers across the U.S. to enjoy the benefits of driving an EV. As a charging technology first mover, EVgo works closely with business and government leaders to accelerate the ubiquitous adoption of EVs by providing a reliable and convenient charging experience close to where drivers live, work and play, whether for a daily commute or a commercial fleet.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005131/en/