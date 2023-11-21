|
Evolva enters into an agreement to sell its operations to Lallemand, securing the best possible outcome for the company and its stakeholders
Reinach, Switzerland, 21 November 2023 — Evolva Holding SA (SIX: EVE), a pioneer in the field of natural molecules and industrial biotech, announced that it signed a share purchase agreement (SPA) with Danstar Ferment AG, a Swiss affiliate of Lallemand Inc., a global leader in the development, production, and marketing of yeast, bacteria and specialty ingredients. Subject to the fulfillment of certain customary conditions in the SPA, Danstar Ferment AG will acquire 100% of the shares in Evolva AG (including its subsidiaries) from Evolva Holding SA. The purchase price is set at CHF 20 million, subject to customary upward or downward adjustment depending on certain post-completion adjustments and an earn-out of up to CHF 10 million based on the achievement of certain product-based sales targets.
On 14 June 2023, the Board of Directors of Evolva initiated a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives due to uncertainties regarding its financing. The company was subsequently able to secure financing until the end of 2023. Without successful completion of this strategic review, Evolva would have had to stop its operations in Q1 2024.
Evolva’s Board of Directors acknowledges the significant positive developments under the new leadership team led by Christian Wichert. Since he became CEO in early February 2022, the company achieved notable milestones and successes along the entire value chain. The sales pipeline showed substantial progress and the gross contribution margin improved significantly. However, the current financing challenges make it unfortunately impossible for Evolva to continue to develop these value potentials as an independent stock-listed company.
The Board of Directors took a broad approach over the last 5 months to engage with potential partners in the strategic review. The limited financial flexibility (with financing only secured until the end of the year) and the currently negative market sentiment for early-stage industrial biotech companies proved to be significant challenges. Taking all of this into account, the Board of Directors is convinced that the agreement with Lallemand is in the best interest of the company and all its stakeholders. In particular, it secures the future of the operating business for all employees, customers, and partners, prevents a default of the company, and maximizes the financial benefits for creditors and shareholders under the current circumstances.
The Board of Directors therefore unanimously recommends that shareholders accept the sale of the shares in Evolva AG to Danstar Ferment AG.
Key elements of the transaction contemplated in the SPA are:
Nice & Green, the largest creditor and shareholder of Evolva with approx. 25% of Evolva’s shares has confirmed its support of the transaction and that it intends to vote in favor of the board’s proposals at the EGM.
Stephan Schindler, Chairman of the Evolva Board of Directors, says: “As promised in connection with the strategic review initiated earlier this year, we have done our utmost to find the best possible outcome for the company, our employees, shareholders, creditors, customers, and suppliers. With Lallemand we believe to have found a good new owner for the business with the necessary financing and strategic and operational capability to develop the potential of Evolva to the next level.”
Christian Wichert, CEO of Evolva, states: “I believe that with Lallemand we have found a safe harbor for our employees and for the vision of Evolva to continue. Lallemand being a family-owned strongly financed global company, offers growth ambitions along our strategy, products, and capabilities. From all options, Lallemand offers the best fit, also culturally, that can result in opportunities for our people, customers, and suppliers going forward. I would like to use this opportunity to thank all our employees for their great contributions and efforts during the past months, and the confidence and trust in us to find the best possible solution for the future of Evolva”.
Antoine Chagnon, CEO of Lallemand Inc.: “Lallemand is heavily engaged in making biotechnology one of the answers to the challenges the World faces with respect to climate, nutrition and health. The capabilities of the Evolva team and technologies are largely complementary with those of Lallemand and by combining resources we will be even better poised for success. The extensive production experience of Lallemand and our global sales and marketing network should support the commercialization of the products already developed by Evolva as well as for the development and commercialization of Evolva’s innovation pipeline. Furthermore, the acquisition of Evolva AG will further strengthen Lallemand’s R&D capabilities and presence in Switzerland. We look forward to welcoming the Evolva employees into our Lallemand family and continuing to work with suppliers, existing and new customers in brining sustainable ingredients based on nature to markets globally”.
About Lallemand Inc.
About Evolva
Additional features:
File: Evolva enters into an agreement to sell its operations to Lallemand, securing the best possible outcome for the company and its stakeholders
End of Inside Information
