Evommune Aktie

Evommune für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41PQW / ISIN: US30054Y1073

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
06.11.2025 02:02:51

Evommune Prices IPO Of About 9.38 Million Shares At $16.00/shr

(RTTNews) - Evommune Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies that target key drivers of chronic inflammatory diseases, announced that it has priced its initial public offering of about 9.375 million shares of common stock at an initial public offering price of $16.00 per share.

In addition, Evommune has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.41 million shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The company expects gross proceeds from the initial public offering, without giving effect to the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares and before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, to be $150 million.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on November 6, 2025 under the symbol "EVMN." The offering is expected to close on November 7, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Evommune Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Evommune Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Evommune Inc Registered Shs 0,00 0,00% Evommune Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.25 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.11.25 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.11.25 Oktober 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
01.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bilanzsaison auf Hochtouren: ATX verhalten -- DAX schwächelt -- Asiens Märkte ziehen kräftig an
Am Donnerstag zeigt sich der heimische Aktienmarkt stabil, während der deutsche Leitindex leicht tiefer tendiert. Unterdessen geht es an den Aktienmärkten in Fernost klar nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen