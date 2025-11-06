Evommune Prices IPO Of About 9.38 Million Shares At $16.00/shr

(RTTNews) - Evommune Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies that target key drivers of chronic inflammatory diseases, announced that it has priced its initial public offering of about 9.375 million shares of common stock at an initial public offering price of $16.00 per share.

In addition, Evommune has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.41 million shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The company expects gross proceeds from the initial public offering, without giving effect to the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares and before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, to be $150 million.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on November 6, 2025 under the symbol "EVMN." The offering is expected to close on November 7, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.