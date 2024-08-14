+++ Einfach investieren: Neueste Raiffeisen Zertifikate, die Sie bereits vor Börsenstart kaufen (zeichnen) können +++-w-
Evotec Slips To Adj. EBITDA Loss In H1, Revenues Rises; Confirms FY24 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Evotec SE (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK), a German drug maker, reported Wednesday that its first-half adjusted Group EBITDA, a key earnings metric, was negative 0.5 million euros, compared to prior year's positive adjusted EBITDA of 33.9 million euros.

The latest results were impacted by high fixed cost base in the Shared R&D segment as well as costs related to the ramp up of the new J.POD in Toulouse, France.

Group revenues increased 2 percent to 390.8 million euros from 383.8 million euros a year ago.

Total Shared R&D revenues decreased 7 percent from last year to 302.4 million euros, due to a challenging market environment.

Just - Evotec Biologics revenues, however, climbed 50 percent year-over-year to 88.5 million euros.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, adjusted Group EBITDA is still expected to reach 15 million euros to 35 million euros, sharply lower than prior year's 66.4 million euros.

Group revenues are still projected in the range of 790 million euros to 820 million euros, compared to prior year's 781.4 million euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

