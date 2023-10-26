Exchange Bank Announces AJ Vazquez, Vice President, Branch Manager

Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) is pleased to announce AJ Vazquez as vice president and branch manager supporting the St. Francis office at 136 Calistoga Road, Santa Rosa, CA. AJ will report to Thomas Sands, vice president, regional sales manager.

AJ has been in banking for 16 years, most recently working for Umpqua Bank in Novato, where she served on retail advisory committees and was a bank ambassador for their recent merger with Columbia Bank.

As vice president and branch manager of Exchange Bank’s St. Francis branch, AJ looks forward to developing and growing relationships with existing customers, her team, and the community.

Active in the community, AJ volunteers to teach financial literacy classes for middle schoolers and adults at North Marin Community Services. She has also served as Board Director at the Novato Chamber since 2019. She is a Novato Leadership 2019 graduate, has been involved in 10,000 Degrees for college career days, and is team treasurer for Santa Rosa United.

About Exchange Bank

Headquartered in Sonoma County and founded in 1890, Exchange Bank is a full-service community bank with assets of $3.2 billion. Exchange Bank provides a wide range of personal, commercial and trust and investment management services with 16 retail branches in Sonoma County, a commercial branch in Roseville and Trust & Investment Management offices in Santa Rosa, Roseville, Marin County and Silicon Valley. The Bank’s legacy of financial leadership and community support is grounded in its core values of commitment, respect, integrity, and teamwork. Exchange Bank is known for its people who care about their customers, their company, and the communities where they live and work. Exchange Bank is an 18-year winner of the North Bay Business Journal’s Best Places to Work survey and the 2023 San Francisco Business Times Corporate Philanthropy Award. Exchange Bank was named Best Consumer Bank by the NorthBay biz Magazine’s Best of the North Bay readers’ poll. The Petaluma Argus Courier People’s Choice Awards named Exchange Bank Best Local Bank 2023 and the Bohemian Magazine’s Best of the North Bay 2023 named Exchange Bank Best Business Bank and Best Consumer Bank. www.exchangebank.com

