Exchange Bank Announces Dorothy Rodella, Vice President, Branch Manager

Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) is pleased to announce Dorothy Rodella as vice president and branch manager supporting the Sebastopol office at 840 Gravenstein Hwy. N., Sebastopol, CA.

Dorothy has a strong connection to the Sebastopol community. She joined Exchange Bank in 2001 as an assistant branch manager at the Healdsburg office before moving to the Sebastopol office where she served as vice president and branch manager for 13 years. In 2016, Dorothy became vice president, north regional sales manager, coaching and mentoring regional team members to reach their highest potential. Dorothy is excited to return to Sebastopol and is looking forward to reigniting relationships with customers, her team, and the community.

A business and civic leader, Dorothy was a recipient of the 2019 North Bay Business Journal's Latino Business Leadership Awards. She has served as a member of the Rotary Club in Sebastopol for over 20 years where she has been the Foundation lead. Dorothy is a current board member of the Child Parent Institute and has served on numerous non-profit boards including Food for Thought and the Sonoma County Humane Society.

About Exchange Bank

Headquartered in Sonoma County and founded in 1890, Exchange Bank is a full-service community bank with assets of $3.37 billion. Exchange Bank provides a wide range of personal, commercial and trust and investment management services with 16 retail branches in Sonoma County, a commercial branch in Roseville and Trust & Investment Management offices in Santa Rosa, Roseville, Marin County and Silicon Valley. The Bank’s legacy of financial leadership and community support is grounded in its core values of commitment, respect, integrity, and teamwork. Exchange Bank is known for its people who care about their customers, their company, and the communities where they live and work. Exchange Bank is an 18-year winner of the North Bay Business Journal’s Best Places to Work survey and the 2023 San Francisco Business Times Corporate Philanthropy Award. Exchange Bank was named Best Consumer Bank by the NorthBay biz Magazine’s Best of the North Bay readers’ poll. The Petaluma Argus Courier People’s Choice Awards named Exchange Bank Best Local Bank 2023 and the Bohemian Magazine’s Best of the North Bay 2023 named Exchange Bank Best Business Bank and Best Consumer Bank. www.exchangebank.com

