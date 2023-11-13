Exchange Bank Announces Kelly Back, Vice President, Commercial Relationship Manager

Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) announces the promotion of Kelly Back to vice president, commercial relationship manager, moving from his previous role as Sebastopol branch manager. In his new role, Kelly will focus on establishing and deepening relationships with commercial lending and commercial real estate customers as well as aligning retail branch and commercial banking activities.

Kelly has over 18 years of local banking experience. He joined Exchange Bank in 2018 and has been making a meaningful difference in the community while establishing connections with local business and community partners, growing branch deposits and loans and served as a member of the Sebastopol Rotary Club and Chamber of Commerce board. He will remain in his current role with the Sebastopol Chamber of Commerce as vice president, board director and plans to help the Sebastopol branch during this time of transition.

Kelly holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Marketing from Sonoma State University. He is active in the community and enjoys volunteering at community events along with many years of coaching youth sports.

Headquartered in Sonoma County and founded in 1890, Exchange Bank is a full-service community bank with assets of $3.2 billion. Exchange Bank provides a wide range of personal, commercial and trust and investment management services with 16 retail branches in Sonoma County, a commercial branch in Roseville and Trust & Investment Management offices in Santa Rosa, Roseville, Marin County and Silicon Valley. The Bank’s legacy of financial leadership and community support is grounded in its core values of commitment, respect, integrity, and teamwork. Exchange Bank is known for its people who care about their customers, their company, and the communities where they live and work. Exchange Bank is an 18-year winner of the North Bay Business Journal’s Best Places to Work survey and the 2023 San Francisco Business Times Corporate Philanthropy Award. Exchange Bank was named Best Consumer Bank by the NorthBay biz Magazine’s Best of the North Bay readers’ poll. The Petaluma Argus Courier People’s Choice Awards named Exchange Bank Best Local Bank 2023 and the Bohemian Magazine’s Best of the North Bay 2023 named Exchange Bank Best Business Bank and Best Consumer Bank. www.exchangebank.com

